Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’

Education Minister Patil reaffirmed commitment to accessible education for girls warning institutions strict penalties for fee violations

The education minister announced complete fee waiver for eligible female students. Representation pic

After announcing a complete waiver of academic and examination fees for female students from families earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually in government and government-aided institutions earlier this week, Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has now issued a strong warning. He stated that institutions that persist in collecting these fees will be subject to severe consequences.

Patil said that the move highlights the government’s dedication to ensuring accessible and affordable education for all eligible female students.

The state government’s February declaration to grant a full fee waiver to female students pursuing higher education in the state was formalised with the issuance of a government resolution last week.

A meeting was held at the ministry recently to discuss the implementation of the academic fee waiver for female students in the state. During the meeting, Patil issued directives to educational institutions to implement the waiver.

Present at the meeting were Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Vikaschandra Rastogi, Director of Technical Education Dr Vinod Mohitkar, Director of Higher Education Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, and Deputy Secretary Ashok Mande.

“The minister has directed authorities to take strict action against institutions that charge such fees. He has called for the implementation of a fee waiver for girl students at all levels,” said an official from the state higher education department.

The minister announced on February 9, that girls whose parents earn less than Rs 8 lakh annually would receive free education in medical, engineering, law, and 662 other courses.

However, this promise remained unfulfilled until June, causing confusion as college admissions began without the policy being implemented. Last week, a government resolution (GR) was finally issued formalising the policy. It now extends to girl students from other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker sections (EWS), and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) with an annual family income of up to Rs 8 lakh.

Previously eligible for a 50 per cent fee waiver, these students will now receive a 100 per cent waiver on both tuition and examination fees under the new Shinde government policy.