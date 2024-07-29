After three students die in flooded basement library of coaching class, Navi Mumbai activists demand safety audits across tuition centres in state

A fire incident was reported last year at a coaching centre in a congested lane in Kopar Khairane. Representation pic

Listen to this article Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy x 00:00

Following the tragic deaths of three students in a Delhi IAS coaching class due to a flooded basement following heavy rain, social activists in Navi Mumbai are calling on the Maharashtra chief minister to carry out safety audits of all tuition classes in the state.



They believe the Delhi incident highlights the urgent need for strict safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. The Alert Citizens Team (ACT), a Navi Mumbai-based group, has written to the chief minister, pointing out the unsafe conditions in many coaching classes. “Many classes are held in parking lots, basements, and even illegal balconies, breaking fire and safety rules, while authorities ignore these unsafe practices,” the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not throwing darts in the dark,” said B N Kumar, convenor of ACT. “The issues we raise go beyond encroachments.” He cited a fire incident last year at a coaching centre in a congested lane in Kopar Khairane and mentioned another centre operating from a stilt area with vehicles parked on the road.

Activists warn of similar incidents in Maharashtra. Representation pic

Activist Madhu Shankar, a mother of two students, pointed out the importance of parental vigilance against potential risks such as fires, stampedes, and building collapses. “Parents should be alert to the dangers their children might face,” she said, underscoring the need for safety audits.

Citing the recent Delhi tragedy, Kumar warned that similar incidents could occur anywhere. He highlighted the proliferation of illegal buildings in Navi Mumbai constructed with substandard materials and pointed to the recent building collapse in Shahbaz village, Belapur, as a potential precursor to future disasters. ACT has called for thorough audits by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO to identify and mitigate these risks.

ACT also noted that cities like Mumbra and Bhiwandi frequently experience building collapses, stressing that no city in Maharashtra is immune to the dangers of unauthorised and poorly constructed buildings. “Can any business, whether it’s kirana shops, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars or coaching centres, be considered safe in such buildings?” Kumar questioned.

In December 2022, a fire broke out in a private coaching institute in a ground-plus-four-floor building on Umred Road in south Nagpur, where nearly 50 students were rescued. The Sakkardara fire station had declared the building unsafe in 2019, but no action was taken.

With coaching centres proliferating across cities to cater to students preparing for exams like UPSC, IIT and NEET, Kumar urged the government to conduct safety audits of the buildings housing these centres and take timely, stringent actions to protect students. “We have requested the government to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety of these establishments,” Kumar said.

The ACT’s plea highlights a critical issue and calls for immediate action to safeguard students across Maharashtra. The chief minister’s office has directed a letter to the Urban Development Department for further action.

Dec 2022

Month fire broke out at coaching centre in Nagpur