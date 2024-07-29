Delhi coaching centre deaths: Home Ministry sets up committee to probe incident

The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes, a home ministry spokesperson said

Students stage a protest after the incident. File Pic/PTI

The Union Home Ministry on Monday constituted a high-level committee, headed by an Additional Secretary, to probe the death of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre here due to flooding of the building's basement.

The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Apart from the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the committee will have Principal Secretary (Home) of Delhi government, Special CP of Delhi Police and Fire Advisor as members and a Joint Secretary in the home ministry as the Convener.

The committee will submit its report in 30 days, the spokesperson said.

The three civil services aspirants died in the basement of a coaching centre in the Old Rajendra Nagar in central Delhi on Saturday night due to flooding following rain.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.

The incident resonated in Parliament on Monday with members demanding that responsibility be fixed so that such a tragedy does not recur.

