Delhi coaching centre deaths: Delhi LG announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of each victim

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants who died after flooding the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

According to a Raj Niwas statement, the LG met the students protesting over the tragic incident and also assured action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) within 24 hours, according to the PTI report.

As per the PTI report, a Joint Task Force of MCD and DFS, constituted under the order of the Delhi High Court in the fire incident at a coaching centre at Mukherjee Nagar earlier this year, will also undertake a survey of all buildings in Rajinder Nagar area in central Delhi, it said.

It will seal off all basements and other illegal structures that are in violation of building bylaws, Master Plan Delhi 2021 and fire safety norms, the statement added.

MCD launches sealing drive in UPSC coaching hub

The Muncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a sealing drive in Mukharji Nagar in Delhi's northwest, a hub of UPSC coaching centres in the national capital.

This happened two days after three civil service aspirants died in the basement of their coaching center, Rau's IAS Study Circle, in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Heavy rain flooded the library in the basement of the coaching centre, causing the single biometric entry and exit point to fail, which led to the students' deaths.

Action is being taken against establishments illegally using basements in the area, an MCD official said, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, a similar drive will later be carried out across the city against establishments operating illegally from basements, the official said.

According to the PTI report, the MCD terminated an officer and suspended another, as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive on Monday to remove illegal structures covering storm drains that lead to waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

On Sunday, the civic body reportedly sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students died on Saturday, has already been sealed by police, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)