Delhi coaching centre deaths: MCD House adjourned after massive uproar over IAS aspirants' deaths

Opposition council members trooped into the well of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House on Monday, protesting over the Delhi coaching centre deaths. They demanded the resignation of the mayor and Delhi chief minister over the incident.

As per the news agency report, the BJP and Congress council members also raised slogans and carried posters against the AAP-led MCD.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House even before it could begin and left the House, reported PTI.

After the adjournment, BJP councillors reportedly staged a protest on the fourth floor of the agency headquarters, demanding the mayor resume the House.

They also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an inquiry into the deaths, according to PTI.

A heavy police force deployment was reportedly seen at the Civic Centre at the agency headquarters.

The uproar erupted over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, two females and a male, who were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to probe the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which killed three IAS aspirants, officials said on Sunday. The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the basement during the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Ernakulam in Kerala, police said. “Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire incident. We have asked the Delhi Fire Services to provide us with a with a report about the building and the basement, which was being used as a library but mentioned as a 'store room’,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said the basement was eight feet below ground level and more than 18 students were present in it on Saturday evening when it got flooded after heavy rain. According to sources in the police department, the gate of the basement was closed, but due to the high pressure of rainwater, it got damaged and water gushed in. Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said, “We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.”

