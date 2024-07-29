Three students die in Delhi coaching centre flooding

Owner, coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle booked for culpable homicide

Students protesting outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching centre in Delhi on Sunday

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to probe the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident which killed three IAS aspirants, officials said on Sunday. The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and under other charges. The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the basement during the rescue operation.

Two of the three students who died in flooding at the centre, Shreya Yadav (left) and Nevin Dalvin. Pics/Twitter

The deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Ernakulam in Kerala, police said. “Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire incident. We have asked the Delhi Fire Services to provide us report about the building and the basement which was being used as a library but mentioned as ‘store room’,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said the basement was eight-feet below the ground level and more than 18 students were present in it on Saturday evening when it got flooded after heavy rain. According to sources in the police department, the gate of the basement was closed, but due to high pressure of rain water, it got damaged and water gushed in. Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said, “We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.”

Fire brigade faced multiple challenges

The Delhi Fire Services faced multiple challenges during the rescue operation. DFS chief Atul Garg said, “Due to heavy rain, the water level on the road and the basement was equal. When we started pumping out the water, it again gushed at the same location. We had to wait till it receded.”

AAP MP meets kin of deceased students

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday met the bereaved families of the deceased at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Maliwal voiced the demand of families for stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy and said that she would raise the issue in Parliament.

