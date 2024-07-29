Delhi excise policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

The central probe agency filed the chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue.

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

The Central Bureau of Intelligence on Monday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, officials said. According to the reports, the central probe agency filed the chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue.

Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in jail, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court earlier in July in connection to the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Supreme Court stated it is up to Kejriwal to determine if he should continue as chief minister. "We are aware that Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader," a panel of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stated, noting that Kejriwal had been incarcerated for more than 90 days.

The court referred doubts about the validity of his arrest in the ED case to a larger bench. The court ordered Kejriwal's release on temporary bail because the case involves the right to life and the arrest has been referred to a higher bench.

This is breaking news, more details awaited