Delhi coaching centre deaths: MCD launches sealing drive in UPSC coaching hub Mukharji Nagar

The Muncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a sealing drive in Mukharji Nagar in Delhi's northwest, a hub of UPSC coaching centres in the national capital.

This happened two days after three civil service aspirants died in the basement of their coaching center, Rau's IAS Study Circle, in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Heavy rain flooded the library in the basement of the coaching centre, causing the single biometric entry and exit point to fail, which led to the students' deaths.

Action is being taken against establishments illegally using basements in the area, an MCD official said, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, a similar drive will later be carried out across the city against establishments operating illegally from basements, the official said.

A UPSC aspirant studying at one of the coaching centres in Mukharji Nagar said libraries at most of the centres have been closed after the Saturday incident, reported PTI.

"I have to appear for UPSC Mains in one and a half months and the library at my centre has been closed. My books and all the preparation material are inside the library and now I am not allowed to collect my books," the student said, according to the news agency report.

"We got a message on Sunday night saying we should collect our books, etc., from the library by 6 am today. I was sleeping, so how was I supposed to collect them by morning? Most students here are preparing for UPSC Mains," the student added.

According to the PTI report, the MCD terminated an officer and suspended another, as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive on Monday to remove illegal structures covering storm drains that lead to waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

On Sunday, the civic body reportedly sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students died on Saturday, has already been sealed by police, according to PTI.

In light of this tragic incident, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court. The plea seeks a directive for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to implement immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The court's intervention aims to address and mitigate issues related to waterlogging and improve safety conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)