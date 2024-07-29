Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback

Nearly 800 parents clash with principal over steep fee hike this year; political party vows support

Parents gathered outside DAV public school in Airoli

As the academic year progresses, conflicts between school administrations and parents over increased fees are coming to the forefront. The latest controversy centres around a sudden 26 per cent fee hike at DAV Public School in Airoli, which has sparked significant outrage among parents.

On Saturday, nearly 800 parents met with Principal Suman Pradhan to discuss the issue, only to be informed that the fee hike would not be revoked. Parents were also warned that children of those who have not paid the increased fees will not be allowed to attend school.

The parents gathered at the school after the administration had been giving evasive responses to their concerns for the past four months.

“The school has been increasing fees every year for the last five years, by anywhere between 5 to 8 per cent. Now they have hiked the fees by 26 per cent this year.

For example, I was paying '42,000, which has jumped to '56,000. This increase is in tuition fees, and they have also added an additional development fee of '2,500 from 2023,” said Rashmi Vivek, a parent with two children at DAV Public School Airoli. “How can the school burden parents with infrastructure costs on top of the fees we are already paying? When we questioned the principal, she said, ‘If you don’t pay the fees, your children will sit in classrooms without fans and lights, as we will not repair anything,’” Rashmi added.

After significant pressure from parents, the school rolled back the '2,500 development fee. However, they issued a circular stating that no further development work would be carried out in the school.

“In April, we wrote to the school management opposing the hike. The letter had signatures from nearly 800 parents. Later, some parents met with the principal, who promised to look into the matter. On Saturday, when all the parents gathered outside the school, the supervisor called us irresponsible. The development fee has been rolled back, but the school is not willing to address the overall 26 per cent fee hike,” said Ronald D’Silva, another parent. He added, “The PTA was formed last year, but it was not done according to the rules.”

Officials from the local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unit also met with the school principal to discuss the fee hike and engage with parents. They assured parents that the MNS would support them until the fee hike is revoked. “We have warned the school management that if the fee hike is not rolled back soon, we will launch a protest in MNS style,” said Dinkar Khandu Pagire from MNS.

The principal of the school did not reply to repeated attempts made by this reporter to reach her.

