Maharashtra: Woman molested by unidentified person at Airoli railway station

A woman was allegedly molested at Airoli railway station and efforts were on to identify and nab the accused, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place when the victim, 20-year-old engineering student, was on the platform of the station on Thursday, as per the PTI.

The suspects allegedly fled by taking advantage of the crowd, Thane railway police senior inspector Archana Dhusane said, according to the PTI.

A case under section 354 (outraging modesty) of Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe is underway, Archana Dhusane said.

In an another incident, last week, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra registered a case against two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 42-year-old woman in the city, officials said on Wednesday. One of the accused, per a PTI report, repeatedly raped the woman who is a resident of the Kalamboli area of the city.

As per the PTI report, an official from the Kalamboli police station said that the woman is already married and the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her and take care of her children.

The official further told PTI that the offence occurred between June 15, 2022 and May 14, 2023. The official citing the woman's complaint said that the man later abused the woman on her caste, threatened to kill her and push her daughter into flesh trade.

According to the PTI report, he along with another man had forced her to consume liquor and molested her.

Reportedly, the woman filed a police complaint on Tuesday following which they registered an FIR against the two men under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, molestation and criminal intimidation.

The PTI report added that the accused were also booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday unveiled the state's Women's Policy on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The policy, the fourth after the ones announced in 1994, 2001 and 2014, aims for comprehensive and all-inclusive development of women with focus on eight areas, the PTI reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

