Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate night block between Borivali and Bhayander on Sunday

The Western Railway said that it will carry out night block between Borivali and Bhayander stations and there will be no block in the day

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out night block between Borivali and Bhayander stations on Sunday.

According to the Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of 04.00 hours will be under taken on up fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and on down fast line from 00.40 to 04.40 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 09th/10th March, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow line between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali.

Therefore, there will be no block in day over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday 10th March, 2024.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, the construction of the bullet train corridor has commenced in the elevated section spanning Palghar and Thane districts in Maharashtra, the Western Railway said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the Western Railway said that the stretch covers a total length of 135 km, extending from Shilphata, near Mumbai, to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. The segment is marked by intricate engineering challenges, including mountain tunnels, river bridges, and elevated stations.

The Western Railway also shared some of the key highlights of the project:

Total Length: 135 km

Viaduct & River Bridges: 124 km

Special Crossings: 11 steel bridges totaling 2 km (approx.)

Stations: 3 elevated stations - Thane, Virar, and Boisar

Mountain Tunnels: 6 totaling 6 km (approx.)

Longest River Bridge: 2.32 km on the Vaitarna River, part of the MAHSR project totaling 3.22 km

Contract Signing Date: July 19, 2023

Package Name: MAHSR -C-3

The Western Railway further said that the elevated part of the project involves intricate engineering features, including 6 mountain tunnels, 36 crossings (11 of which are steel bridges), and river bridges over major water bodies such as Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers. The Vaitarna River hosts the longest bridge of the bullet train project, spanning 2.32 km.

It said, "Three bullet train stations are incorporated in this section, namely Thane, Virar, and Boisar."

Positioned within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), these stations play a pivotal role in the daily commute of thousands of residents who use various modes of transport such as local trains, cars, and city buses.

