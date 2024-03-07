Breaking News
Women’s Day 2024: Meet Mumbai's young slum champions transforming lives

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

On International Women’s Day, three girls from less privileged corners of Mumbai break stereotypes and silently emerge as changemakers of society

Women’s Day 2024: Meet Mumbai's young slum champions transforming lives

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.

Key Highlights

  1. Saleha Khan, a recipient of the Savitribai Phule Award, she spreads awareness about educat
  2. Lakshmi Rambalak Mendon wants to make quality beauty services affordable for underpri
  3. Pooja Kamleskumar Jaiswal has devised automated plant watering system that can gauge

Saleha Khan (21) from Govandi was on the verge of dropping out of school when a revelation struck her. With concerns surrounding women's safety in Govandi, her parents decided to discontinue her schooling. However, she believed there was more to life than living under the fear of social pressures. 

“I convinced my parents to let me study and give me a chance to prove myself. Upon agreement, I was enrolled in a school where I completed grades 9 and 10, in 2018. Post matric, what transpired was a life-altering event for me and my family,” Saleha tells Midday. 

life and style culture news mumbai Lifestyle news international womens day womens day
