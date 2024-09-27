Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins

The results reflect a significant show of strength from Yuva Sena in both the open and reserved categories

In a decisive victory, Yuva Sena's candidate (open category), Pradeep Balkrishna Sawant, secured his third consecutive win in the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Constituency.

Sawant received more than 1,338 first-preference votes, marking another strong performance. Alongside him, Milind Satam also emerged victorious with 1,246 votes in the same constituency.

Meanwhile Yuva Sena’s Shashikant Zore achieved a hat-trick victory in the Mumbai University Senate elections, leading an impressive sweep in the reserved constituencies. All five Yuva Sena candidates in these constituencies were declared winners, cementing the party’s stronghold in the Mumbai University's electoral landscape.

The elections for the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Constituency were held on September 24, after a delay of two years, since the previous senate's term ended in August 2022.

The winning candidates in the reserved categories included:

Shashikant Zore (DTNT) – 5,170 votes, defeating Ajinkya Jadhav (1,066 votes).

Sheetal Sheth-Devrukhkar (SC) – 5,498 votes, defeating Rajendra Saygaonkar (1,014 votes).

Dhanraj Kohchade (ST) – 5,247 votes, defeating Nisha Savara (924 votes).

Mayur Panchal (OBC) – 5,350 votes, defeating Rajesh Bhujbal (888 votes).

Sneha Gawli (Women) – 5,014 votes, defeating Renuka Thakur (883 votes).

The results reflect a significant show of strength from Yuva Sena in both the open and reserved categories, further consolidating their influence in the university’s decision-making body.