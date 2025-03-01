Uddhav Thackeray wanted to make the common man "superman," said Shinde, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, bringing down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Uddhav Thackeray is like Nero who played fiddle when Rome burned: Eknath Shinde

Taking swipes at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday likened him to "Nero who played the fiddle while Rome burned".

Speaking at a 'thanksgiving rally' of his party, the Shiv Sena, at Junnar in Pune district, Shinde said he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he was born to bring golden days in the lives of common people.

He wanted to make the common man "superman," said Shinde, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, bringing down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

"They feel happy when people quit (and label) those who quit as garbage and traitors. When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the fiddle. Their case is similar," Shinde said, targeting Thackeray, his former boss.

"These people feel happy when the houses of other people burn, and also when their own house burns," Shinde added.

He was referring to recent exits of several leaders including former MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shinde also asked party workers to gear up for local body polls across the state which have been pending for almost three years now.

Taking dip in Ganga won't wash away sin of betraying Maharashtra, says Uddhav attacking Shinde

Taking a dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president said on Thursday attacking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Thackeray also mounted a veiled attack on the BJP saying neo-Hindutvawadis need not teach his party the importance of Lord Ram.

"I respect the Ganga but what is the use of taking a dip in it after taking 50 khokas (street lingo for crore). Here, you betray Maharashtra, take 50 khokas and then you take a dip. This does not wash anyone's sin. How will the tag of being a betrayer go even after numerous dips (in the Ganga)," Thackeray said without naming Shinde.

After the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused Shinde and 39 MLAs of taking 50 khokas (Rs 50 crore each) to revolt against the Sena leadership. Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

(With inputs from PTI)