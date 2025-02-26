Some people's life lies in BMC, Shiv Sena should focus to wrest it: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Thackeray for making personal attacks at Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and said she exposed their "dirty business and they could not handle it"

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday attacked the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and said some people's life is rooted in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asserted the focus of his party should be to win Mumbai's civic body.

He took a dig at his arch rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, saying "The way a demon's life lies in a parrot, some people's life is in the BMC. We have to make those sit at home who consider Mumbai a goose that lays golden eggs. We made them sit at home after Vidhan Sabha polls. We have to give them one more jolt."

Addressing a 'thanksgiving rally', Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Thackeray for making personal attacks at Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and said she exposed their "dirty business and they could not handle it".

Gorhe, who crossed over to the Shiv Sena led by Shinde following a split in 2022, claimed on Saturday that posts in the undivided regional partywere obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

"Mahayuti should be strengthened and this is our agenda. Our focus should be that of Arjun Mission Mumbai (single minded focus)," Shinde noted.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 consecutive years, from 1997-2022.

The deputy CM insisted that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched last year ahead of the assembly polls, will not be stopped and all "eligible" beneficiaries will continue to get the monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

Shinde asks top official to hear out Systra, MMRDA officials over graft charges

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked a top official of the urban development department to probe the graft charges levelled by French consultancy firm Systra related to metro projects in Mumbai, sources told PTI.

Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (UD-1), has been asked to "inspect the matter after hearing company officials and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials", they said, adding the senior bureaucrat has been directed to submit a report in 15 days.

Shinde handles the urban development department which has superintendence over MMRDA, a state-run planning and development agency.

Systra works as a general consultant for various metro projects executed by MMRDA in Mumbai's metropolitan region. The French firm has alleged MMRDA officials sought "undue favours," delayed payments, pressured the firm to inflate orders to contractors, stalled approvals for critical staffing, and imposed arbitrary penalties.

(With inputs from PTI)