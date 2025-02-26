Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Some peoples life lies in BMC Shiv Sena should focus to wrest it Eknath Shindes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Some people's life lies in BMC, Shiv Sena should focus to wrest it: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 26 February,2025 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Thackeray for making personal attacks at Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and said she exposed their "dirty business and they could not handle it"

Some people's life lies in BMC, Shiv Sena should focus to wrest it: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Some people's life lies in BMC, Shiv Sena should focus to wrest it: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday attacked the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and said some people's life is rooted in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asserted the focus of his party should be to win Mumbai's civic body.


He took a dig at his arch rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, saying "The way a demon's life lies in a parrot, some people's life is in the BMC. We have to make those sit at home who consider Mumbai a goose that lays golden eggs. We made them sit at home after Vidhan Sabha polls. We have to give them one more jolt."


Addressing a 'thanksgiving rally', Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Thackeray for making personal attacks at Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and said she exposed their "dirty business and they could not handle it".


Gorhe, who crossed over to the Shiv Sena led by Shinde following a split in 2022, claimed on Saturday that posts in the undivided regional partywere obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

"Mahayuti should be strengthened and this is our agenda. Our focus should be that of Arjun Mission Mumbai (single minded focus)," Shinde noted.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 consecutive years, from 1997-2022.

The deputy CM insisted that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched last year ahead of the assembly polls, will not be stopped and all "eligible" beneficiaries will continue to get the monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

Shinde asks top official to hear out Systra, MMRDA officials over graft charges

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked a top official of the urban development department to probe the graft charges levelled by French consultancy firm Systra related to metro projects in Mumbai, sources told PTI.

Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (UD-1), has been asked to "inspect the matter after hearing company officials and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials", they said, adding the senior bureaucrat has been directed to submit a report in 15 days.

Shinde handles the urban development department which has superintendence over MMRDA, a state-run planning and development agency.

Systra works as a general consultant for various metro projects executed by MMRDA in Mumbai's metropolitan region. The French firm has alleged MMRDA officials sought "undue favours," delayed payments, pressured the firm to inflate orders to contractors, stalled approvals for critical staffing, and imposed arbitrary penalties.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK