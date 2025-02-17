The development, probably the first of its kind in the state, comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set up a medical aid cell at Mantralaya despite the existence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cell.

The development, probably the first of its kind in the state, comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over various issues, including guardian ministers' appointments.

Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

According to Chivate, the newly formed cell will not disburse funds but will coordinate with the state health ministry.

"When Shinde was chief minister, I was doing the same work using the CM Relief fund and we helped many people. Now, I will do the same work, except that this cell will not disburse funds, but provide all the assistance to needy patients," Chivate told PTI.

The cell will collaborate with the public health department but will not provide direct financial aid, instead, it aims to enhance the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

"This cell will guide individuals on how to access relief through the CMRF, as well as the charitable hospital scheme, the National Child Health Programme, and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme," Chivate said.

He maintained that financial support for needy patients would be coordinated through various social organisations.

The DCM medical aid cell is committed to ensuring that patients receive free health services, Chivate said.

Interestingly, Chivate previously led the CMRF during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister, where a total of Rs 267.5 crore was disbursed to approximately 32,000 patients for costly surgeries, including organ transplants and specialised treatments for children suffering from thalassemia and cochlear implant procedures.

