His statement comes a day following Uddhav Thackeray's attack on Shinde, saying that taking a dip in Ganga will not wash away the sins of betraying Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Friday said that he took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in order to wash off the sins committed by those who betrayed people by abandoning Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's ideology, a remark targeted at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, PTI reported.

As per PTI, his statement comes a day following Uddhav Thackeray's attack on Shinde, saying that taking a dip in Ganga will not wash away the sins of betraying Maharashtra.

Shinde also said that the accused involved in the Pune bus rape incident at the Swargate bus station would be given the strictest punishment.

Speaking to PTI reporters in Thane on the sidelines of an event held the occasion of Sant Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti, he said, "Sixty-five crore devotees participated in the Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the triveni sangam (confluence of three rivers) of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. What can I say about those people who have nothing to do with Prayagraj and Maha Kumbh."

"Uddhav Thackeray says I went to Kumbh to wash off my sins. But I went there to seek spiritual fulfilment and to wash off their sin of committing betrayal by abandoning the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena and its legacy. They abandoned Balasaheb's vision and mistreated Shiv Sainiks," he said.

"I went there to wash off their sins, but they go to London to hide their sins...They are now defaming even Maha Kumbh. They are unable to digest good things happening around. They call us traitors, but what will you call the people who elected 60 MLAs of Shiv Sena?" the deputy CM said, PTI cited.

He further predicted that in the next elections, the opposition parties would be completely decimated

When asked about Uddhav Thackeray's plan to undertake a tour of the state beginning from Thane, the home turf of Shinde, he said, "Thane is Balasaheb's bastion, and our Lok Sabha MP from Thane belongs to Shiv Sena. All MLAs from Thane in the Mahayuti alliance were elected. Let them come to Thane or go anywhere else, people will decide their fate," PTI reported.

Speaking about the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a parked bus in Pune, Shinde said it was very unfortunate and condemnable incident, PTI cited.

The government has zero tolerance for crimes against women, he added.

"We will ensure strict action in the case. I have personally spoken to the (Pune) Police Commissioner. The case will be taken up on a fast-track basis. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are monitoring the case developments. The accused will be given the harshest punishment to serve as a deterrent," he said, PTI reported.

Shinde has vowed that the Maharashtra government would take strict measures in order to prevent crimes against women.

"No one should dare to harm our beloved sisters in the future. Our government is committed to their safety and will act decisively against such crimes," he assured, PTI reported.



(With inputs from PTI)