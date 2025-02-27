While speaking at a party event, Thackeray also launched a veiled attack on former ally BJP and said that 'neo-Hindutvawadis' need not teach his party about the importance of Lord Ram

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks at an event marking the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, on Thursday, in Mumbai. Pic/X

Taking a dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra, said Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had criticised Thackeray for not attending the Maha Kumbh, claiming that the latter was afraid to call himself a Hindu, news agency PTI reported.

"A dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra," he stated.

Shinde, along with Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), had attended the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

News agency PTI reported that while speaking at a party event marking Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Thackeray also launched a veiled attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that "neo-Hindutvawadis" need not teach his party about the importance of Lord Ram.

Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Shinde had earlier in the day said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was afraid to call himself a Hindu.

"Those who skipped the Maha Kumbh should be asked why they missed it. They claim to be Hindus, yet they are scared to call themselves Hindu. (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray proudly gave the slogan 'Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain (proclaim proudly that we are Hindus),' but now they are afraid to do so, while calling [Bal Thackeray] Hinduhriday Samrat," Shinde told reporters, without naming Thackeray.

He was responding to a question regarding why Thackeray and the Gandhi family of the Congress did not attend the mega event, reported PTI.

The Maha Kumbh, considered one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimages, began on January 13 and concluded on February 26. The 2025 Maha Kumbh saw a record 66 crore devotees flock to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

The Deputy CM also assured that the issue related to the post of guardian ministers would be resolved soon. He added that the issues within the Mahayuti were being addressed amicably and with coordination.

Following the announcement of Girish Mahajan (BJP) and Aditi Tatkare (Nationalist Congress Party) as the guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad, respectively, the state government temporarily put the order on hold after Shiv Sena staked its claim for the posts.

(With PTI inputs)