BMC restrict road excavation in Mumbai, set May 31 deadline for civic body to complete all road-related works

BMC has been accelerating the process of concreting roads across Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) on Wednesday stated that the civic chief issued a ban on any new excavation work on Mumbai roads once the work is completed and has set May 31 deadline for the civic body to complete all road-related works.

An official statement from the BMC said that civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani issued instructions to prevent any road excavation work in the city and suburbs once road development is completed.

It said that Bhushan Gagrani reviewed the progress of the cement concreting road works on February 27 and in a meeting with the civic officials, contractors, and quality control representatives, he asked to speed up the pending works.

It further said that he also issued a strict ban on any new excavation work on roads after February 22 to avoid causing inconvenience to citizens. All road-related work is to be completed before May 31, 2025.

The official statement said that the BMC has been accelerating the process of concreting roads across Mumbai.

"Once a road is developed, no further excavation or digging work will be allowed on it immediately and no new excavation work for concreting roads should be undertaken," the official statement said.

It said that as part of the plan to concrete roads within the BMC area, two phases of work have been planned. The first phase involves the concreting of 324 kilometers of roads (698 roads), and the second phase covers 377 kilometers (1,420 roads), totaling 701 kilometers. It includes roads in the city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs.

"Around 75 per cent of the work in Phase 1 and 50 per cent work in Phase 2 are scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2025," the statement said.

The BMC chief has also instructed all departments and the Deputy Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Engineers of Roads and Transportation, Bridges, Stormwater Drains, Water Supply, and Development Planning, to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed, it said.

The BMC is intensifying its road concreting efforts across the city, with a directive to enhance both speed and quality. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to accelerate work in the city division, ensuring seamless execution of the ambitious project.