Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Civic body to launch scannable codes for public to access all information on ongoing road work

Addl. Commissioner Abhijit Bangar (in grey shirt) inspects road work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to introduce a QR Code Scanning facility, which the citizens can scan using their phones to know about the civic body’s work in the city, among other things.


Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, who was on an inspection tour, said that the citizens can easily access information such as the project dates, project locations, and the duration of the work being carried out by the BMC. 


On Tuesday, Bangar inspected road concretisation at Purushottam Thakurdas Marg near Hutatma Smarak Chowk and RS Sapre Marg in Kalbadevi. He also reviewed previously completed concrete roads. This QR code initiative is a significant step in ensuring public transparency and can be implemented in other infrastructure projects as well, said Bangar.


Dr KV Krishna Rao, deputy director and senior professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, who accompanied Bangar on the inspection tour, gave detailed guidance on quality variations observed when the same concrete mixture is poured at multiple locations and how much deviation is permissible.

Various technical tests, including cube tests, slump tests, and bar tests, were conducted during the inspection to ensure the technical integrity of the Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) process. A “sand patch” test was also conducted on a newly opened concrete road to assess its surface texture and depth, said Bangar.

Furthermore, a detailed discussion on challenges in concrete road construction was also held with IIT experts and representatives from the quality management and control agency regarding challenges in concrete road construction.

