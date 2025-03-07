Mumbai: BMC cracks down on encroachments near Matunga station for second consecutive day

According to the BMC, a total of 30 illegal shops were removed on Friday as part of the ongoing action by the civic body’s F (North) Division

Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its eviction drive for the second consecutive day near the Matunga Railway Station and Phool Bazaar area, targeting unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

According to the BMC, a total of 30 illegal shops were removed on Friday as part of the ongoing action by the civic body’s F (North) Division.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F (North) Division Nitin Shukla, BMC officials carried out the operation on Bhandarkar Marg. The crackdown follows reports of encroachments obstructing footpaths and roads, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and traffic.

This latest action comes after a similar drive on March 6, during which 52 shops were evicted. Of the 30 shops cleared on Friday, 14 were identified as full encroachments, while the remaining had unauthorised additional constructions. The operation involved a workforce of 65 personnel, supported by a JCB machine and other vehicles.

The BMC has reiterated its commitment to reclaiming public spaces and ensuring smooth movement for residents. Officials have warned that strict action will continue against unauthorised structures in the area.

