Mumbai: Matunga station becomes Central Railway’s first fully women-operated station

Updated on: 07 March,2025 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Matunga Station was featured in the Limca Book of Records 2018 as the first station in the country to be fully managed by women

Pic/Central Railway

Listen to this article
Matunga Station on Central Railway has made history as the first fully women-staffed railway station in India. This pioneering initiative, launched in July 2017, has set a benchmark for women's empowerment in public service and railway operations. In recognition of this achievement, Matunga Station was featured in the Limca Book of Records 2018 as the first station in the country to be fully managed by women.


A dedicated team of 32 women staff members, including 16 booking clerks, 9 ticket checkers, 6 operating staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, pointsmen, and safai karmacharis, manage every aspect of the station’s daily operations. Their responsibilities encompass ticketing, passenger safety, station operations, and maintenance, ensuring seamless service and efficient management.


Under the leadership of Station Manager Mrs. Sarika Sawant, the all-women team has demonstrated exemplary dedication and professionalism. Mrs. Sawant, a trailblazer in her own right, has played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the station while fostering a work environment that promotes leadership and decision-making among women employees.


Smt. Manali Patil, the Chief Ticket Inspector, along with her team of lady ticket-checking staff, enforces regulations and ensures disciplined travel at the station. Their vigilance and commitment have significantly contributed to maintaining order and enhancing passenger experience.

Since the introduction of the all-women workforce, Matunga Station has witnessed remarkable success, with operations running efficiently and effectively. The initiative not only empowers women but also serves as a model for inclusivity and gender equality in traditionally male-dominated sectors like railway operations.

The transformation of Matunga Station is a testament to Central Railway’s vision of fostering an inclusive work environment where women are given the opportunity to lead, make key operational decisions, and contribute to the overall development of the railway sector. This initiative stands as a beacon of inspiration for organizations across India, proving that women's leadership can drive excellence in public service and infrastructure management.

The success of Matunga Station is a proud milestone for Central Railway and reinforces the vital role of women in shaping the future of India's railway network.

