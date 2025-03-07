Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on March 9, check details

The Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines will be affected from 11:15 AM to 3:45 PM. Down fast line services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10:56 AM to 3:10 PM will be diverted onto the Down slow line at Matunga station

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works.

The Mega Block schedule is as follows:

The Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines will be affected from 11:15 AM to 3:45 PM. Down fast line services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10:56 AM to 3:10 PM will be diverted onto the Down slow line at Matunga station. These trains will halt at their respective scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund stations and will reach their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted onto the Down fast line at Mulund station.

Up fast line services departing Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted onto the Up slow line at Mulund station, halting at their respective stops between Mulund and Matunga stations. These trains will be re-diverted onto the Up fast line at Matunga station and will reach their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Up and Down Harbour lines between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra will be affected from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM. Down Harbour line services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing CSMT from 11:16 AM to 4:47 PM and Down services to Bandra/Goregaon departing CSMT from 10:48 AM to 4:43 PM will remain cancelled. Up Harbour line services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi to CSMT departing from Panvel between 9:53 AM and 3:20 PM, as well as Up services from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT departing Bandra from 10:45 AM to 5:13 PM, will also be cancelled.

To assist commuters, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla during the block period. Additionally, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Line stations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The Railway Administration has requested passengers to bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by the necessary maintenance work.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway (WR) has announced that there will be no day block on the suburban section on Sunday, March 9. However, a night block will be carried out between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations for essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.