Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Kiwis lose both openers, skip Devine walks in x 00:00

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will launch their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine's New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai. As finalists in 2020, India enters the tournament as one of the frontrunners, buoyed by recent victories in warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa. Key players to watch include Jemimah Rodrigues, who notched a fifty in the warm-ups, alongside Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Conversely, New Zealand is grappling with a slump in form, having suffered ten consecutive losses in T20 internationals, including a 3-0 series defeat to Australia. Nevertheless, Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates continue to be pivotal figures for the White Ferns. Historically, India and New Zealand are evenly matched in T20 World Cup encounters, with each team claiming two victories. However, India's recent form provides them with a significant advantage as they aim to commence the tournament with a triumph.

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Team squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer.

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss report

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine wins the toss and elects to bat first in Dubai.

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

NZ-W: 68/2 (9 Overs)

Georgia Plimmer 34 (23) gets caught by Smriti Mandhana bowled by Asha Sobhana. India get both openers back to the pavilion, a much needed breakthrough for the Women in Blue.

NZ-W: 55/0 (6 Overs)

Powerplay done and New Zealand are off to a fine start in the first six overs with both openers settled in the middle. 55 runs from the first 36 balls for the Kiwis against India.

NZ: 9/0 (1 Over)

New Zealand start positive with nine runs off the first over as Suzer Bates gets two boundaries off Pooja Vastrakar. India looking for early wickets.