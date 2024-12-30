Measures are being taken to facilitate convenience for visitors in terms of travel, infrastructure, health, security, sustainability, etc.

Kumbh Mela (File Pic)

Prayagraj is gearing up to host Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, and several provisions across departments are being made to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. The grand religious and spiritual event, spanning 45 days from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to host over 40 crore visitors from across the country and the world.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture, measures are being taken to facilitate convenience for visitors in terms of travel, infrastructure, health, security, sustainability, etc.

Travel and stay

A luxury tent city has been set up in the Maha Kumbh area by IRCTC, offering deluxe tents and villas with modern amenities. Other shelters and tents have also been set up to facilitate a comfortable stay. Both Central and Western Railways are running special trains for Mahakumbh 2025.

Security

Robust security arrangements are being made for the occasion. Thousands of CCTV cameras and aeriel drones will ensure advanced surveillance. For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area.

Additionally, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks will be set up in all police stations. To enhance safety and ensure quick response, a state-of-the-art Multi-Disaster Response vehicle will be deployed.

Facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for increased safety.

Infrastructure

Infrastructural provisions include renovation of 92 roads and beautification of 17 roads, construction of 30 pontoon bridges (28 already done) and installation of 800 multilingual signages (400 already installed).

Mobile toilets and robust waste management systems will ensure hygiene

Medical arrangements

Various temporary hospital and health camps have been set up in the city with diagnostic and surgical facilities. Additionally, a special eye-care initiative ‘Netra Kumbh’ will aim to conduct eye tests for over 5 lakh pilgrims and distribute more than 3 lakh eyeglasses, potentially setting a Guinness World Record.

Culture and tourism

The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to provide a major boost to Indian tourism. Various events and programmes will be arranged to showcase Indian culture and spiritual heritage.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion, spanning 5 acres near Nagavasuki Temple, will showcase UP’s tourism circuits (e.g., Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit) and feature a handicrafts market along with cultural programmes. Performances of classical music, dance and exhibitions on India’s spiritual heritage will also be organised.

Environment-friendly measures

According to the press release, three temporary sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being installed to ensure clean water in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Additionally, eco-friendly measures like use of solar power for lighting, promotion of reusable materials and a ban on single-use plastics are also being taken.