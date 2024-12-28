Mahakumbh Mela 2025 aims to set Guinness Book of World Records with 'Netra Kumbh'

For the first time, over five lakh individuals will undergo eye examinations simultaneously, with three lakh spectacles distributed during the event

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Mahakumbh 2025 is going to set a world record this time in many ways. This time preparations have been made by the Mela Authority to set 4 different world records in different categories, while there is every possibility of setting a world record for the maximum number of devotees gathering together in a single event. Along with this, a world record is also going to be set for eye testing and distribution of spectacles.

For the first time, over five lakh individuals will undergo eye examinations simultaneously, with three lakh spectacles distributed during the event. A grand "Netra Kumbh" has been set up in Sector 5 near Nagvasuki to facilitate this initiative, spanning approximately 10 acres. Scheduled for inauguration on January 5, the facility will provide free eye check-ups to devotees, with follow-up surgeries available at nearby hospitals post-event.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ranjan Bajpai organising committee member said, "Netra Kumbh will be inaugurated on January 5. The inauguration will be done by the hands of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, the chief guest, while Gaurang Prabhu Ji Maharaj will be the special guest, and Sangh's co-worker Dr. Krishna Gopal Ji will be the keynote speaker."

Bajpai further added, "In the last Netra Kumbh, a large number of devotees were tested for their eyes. This time, the number of participants has doubled. This time the target is three lakh spectacles and five lakh OPDs. The target is 10 thousand OPDs in a day. Extensive arrangements have been made for this."

This time Netra Kumbh will create a world record. "Last time it made its place in the Limca Book of World Records and this time an attempt will be made to get it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. A committee will be formed for this, which will ensure further action," Bajpai told ANI.

Bajpai further added that we have tied up with 240 big hospitals from all over India. Doctors from different provinces of India are coming here to provide their services. Our effort is to make people get their eyesight back.

Bajpai said that arrangements had been made for the stay and food of the doctors. Whoever has come from whichever province will be provided with the food of that province. 40 four-bed dormitories have been made for the doctors, while there is a separate dormitory arrangement for women doctors as well. A total of 140 doctors will stay in these dormitories. Apart from this, 16-bed dormitories have been built for pilgrims, while 8-bed dormitories have been built for workers.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, responsible for crowd management, elaborated on the infrastructure. "Netra Kumbh has been built on about 10 acres. A total of 11 hangars have been built in it. Last time there were only 5 hangars."

"An eye examination will be done here in a systematic manner. A big hangar has been built, where all the devotees will gather. After this, they will be sent to two different OPD chambers, where they will be able to consult doctors after getting their registration done," Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Doctors chambers have been built behind the registration, in which there will be 4-4 doctors and 10-10 optometrists. "There will be a medicine counter and a referral counter here. Referrals will be made for glasses from here. A separate block for glasses has been made. Like last time, this time it has also been ensured that people can get very good quality glasses. This time we have hired only one vendor for the distribution of glasses and have requested him to give the best quality glasses. This vendor provides his glasses to almost all the big companies," Rajesh Kumar Singh added.

Sunil Kumar Singh from Delhi, a part of the organising committee, said, "A camp has also been set up for those who want to donate their eyes in Netra Kumbh. He said that the way Emperor Harshvardhan Ji used to donate everything in Prayagraj, inspired by that, donors from all over the state and the country came here. We have about 1.5 crore blind people here. Among these, there are many people whose corneas have been damaged. They need corneas.

"Sri Lanka, a country much smaller than us, donates corneas to the entire world. We have resolved to set up an eye donation camp here, allowing those who wish to donate their eyes to give the gift of sight to others. In the last Netra Kumbh, over 11,000 people donated their eyes," Singh added.

