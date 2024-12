The booking for the eight special trains will open from December 21, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it will run eight pairs of Maha Kumbh Mela special trains on special fare to various destinations inorder to curb passenger inconvenience and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The special trains will run between Udhna – Ballia, Valsad – Danapur, Vapi – Gaya, Vishvamitri – Ballia, Sabarmati – Banaras, Sabarmati – Banaras (Via Gandhinagar Capital), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Ballia and Bhavnagar Terminus– Banaras stations, as per official statement.

Here are the details of the special trains:

1. Train No. 09031/09032 Udhna – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special (04 Trips)

Train No. 09031 Udhna – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Udhna at 06:40 hrs and reach Ballia at 19:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 17th January & 16th February, 2025.

Train No. 09032 Ballia - Udhna Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Ballia at 23:30 hrs and arrive Udhna at 12:45 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 18th January & 17th February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Bharuch, Vishvamitri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar and Ghazipur City station in both directions.

Train No. 09031 will have an additional halt at Vadodara station.

2. Train No. 09019/09020 Valsad – Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special (16 Trips)

Train No. 09019 Valsad - Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Valsad at 08:40 hrs and reach Danapur at 18:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 08th, 17th, 21st, 25th, January & 08th, 15th, 19th, 26th February, 2025.

Train No. 09020 Danapur - Valsad Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Danapur at 23:30 hrs and arrive Valsad at 09:30 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 09th, 18th, 22nd, 26th January &09th, 16th, 20th, 27th February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Navsari, Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar & Ara station in both directions.

3. Train No. 09021/09022 Vapi – Gaya Maha Kumbh Mela Special (20 Trips)

Train No. 09021 Vapi - Gaya Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Vapi at 08:20 hrs and reach Gaya at 19:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 09th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd, 24th January & 07th, 14th, 18th, 22nd February, 2025.

Train No. 09022 Gaya - Vapi Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Gaya at 22:00 hrs and arrive Vapi at 10:00 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 10th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th January & 08th, 15th, 19th, 23rd February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone & Anugrah Narayan Road station in both directions.

4. Train No. 09029/09030 Vishvamitri – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 09029 Vishvamitri – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Vishvamitri on 17th February, 2025 at 08:35 hrs and reach Ballia at 19:00 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 09030 Ballia - Vishvamitri Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Ballia on 18th February, 2025 at 23:30 hrs and reach Vishvamitri at 10:05 hrs, the third day.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar and Ghazipur City station in both directions. Train No. 09029 will have an additional halt at Vadodara station.

5. Train No. 09413/09414 Sabarmati – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special (10 Trips)

Train No. 09413 Sabarmati – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Sabarmati at 11:00 hrs and reach Banaras at 14:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 16th January & 05th, 09th, 14th, 18th February, 2025.

Train No. 09414 Banaras – Sabarmati Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Banaras at 19:30 hrs and reach Sabarmati at 00:30 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 17th January & 06th, 10th, 15th, 19th February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj and Gyanpur Road station in both directions.

6. Train No. 09421/09422 Sabarmati – Banaras (Via Gandhinagar Capital) Maha Kumbh Mela Special (06 Trips)

Train No. 09421 Sabarmati – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Sabarmati at 10:25 hrs and reach Banaras at 14:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 19th, 23rd & 26th January, 2025.

Train No. 09422 Banaras – Sabarmati Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Banaras at 19:30 hrs and reach Sabarmati at 01:25 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 20th, 24th & 27th January, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Gandhinagar Capital, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj and Gyanpur Road station in both directions.

7. Train No. 09371/09372 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special (08 Trips)

Train No. 09371 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Ballia Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 13:45 hrs and reach Ballia at 19:15 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 22nd, 25th January & 08th, 22nd February, 2025.

Train No. 09372 Ballia - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Ballia at 23:45 hrs and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 05:30 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 23rd. 26th January & 09th, 23rd February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar and Ghazipur City station in both directions.

8. Train No. 09555/09556 Bhavnagar Terminus – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special (06 Trips)

Train No. 09555 Bhavnagar Terminus – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus at 05:00 hrs and reach Banaras at 14:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 22nd January & 16th, 20th February, 2025.

Train No. 09556 Banaras – Bhavnagar Terminus Maha Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Banaras at 19:30 hrs and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 05:00 hrs, the third day. This train will run on 23rd January & 17th, 21st February, 2025.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

It will halt at Surendranagar Jn., Viramgam, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj and Gyanpur Road station in both directions.

Train Bookings:

The booking for the eight special trains will open from December 21, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit.