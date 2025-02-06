Mahakumbh 2025: Know about the cultural performances from February 7 to 10

Mahakumbh 2025, one of the biggest spiritual gatherings in the world, is currently underway in Prayagraj
Mahakumbh 2025 (Pic: PTI)
Mahakumbh 2025, one of the biggest spiritual gatherings in the world, is currently underway in Prayagraj. Following the auspicious Basant Panchami occasion on February 3, which marked the third Amrit Snan of the festival, the cultural program is set to resume, bringing together the rich diversity of India's traditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Culture has set the stage for a grand celebration at the Ganga Pandal over the next four days, featuring performances by renowned artistes. The line-up includes dazzling music and dance acts.
The cultural program will remain suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12.
Cultural performances schedule
Here is the line-up of performances featuring artists from different parts of the country, representing India’s diverse art forms.
February 7
Dona Ganguly (Kolkata) – Odissi Dance
Yogesh Gandharv and Abha Gandharv – Sufi Singing
Suma Sudhindra (Karnataka) – Classical Music
Dr Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 8
Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr L. Subramaniam – Sugam Sangeet
Preeti Patel (Kolkata) – Manipuri Dance
Narendra Nath (West Bengal) – Sarod Performance
Dr Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 9
Suresh Wadkar – Sugam Sangeet
Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal (Delhi) – Hindustani Classical Music
Sonal Mansingh (Delhi) – Odissi Dance
Dr Devkinandan Sharma (Mathura) – Rasleela Performance
February 10
Hariharan – Sugam Sangeet
Shubhda Varadkar (Mumbai) – Odissi Dance
Sudha (Tamil Nadu) – Carnatic Music
Mahakumbh 2025 features several cultural events that highlight India’s heritage and traditions.
Earlier, Shankar Mahadevan had also delivered soulful melodies at the spiritual celebration. The 'Breathless' singer expressed his gratitude for being a part of the event and called it an honour to perform at Mahakumbh. He extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vision and efforts in organising the grand celebration.
Also Read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Kailash Kher and Kavita Krishnamurthy to perform at 'Sanskriti Ka Sangam'
(With Agency inputs)