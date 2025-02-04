Tight security measures were in place, ensuring a safe and orderly experience for all.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Sea of devotees take holy dip amid tight security on Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj x 00:00

A sea of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchami, peacefully concluding the third 'Amrit Snan' of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Tight security measures were in place, ensuring a safe and orderly experience for all. As per officials, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh as of noon on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Maha Kumbh fair area. Security personnel from various forces- including civil police, traffic police, mounted police, women police, fire brigade, PAC, STF, ATS, NSG commandos, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads--were deployed at key locations such as intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and bathing ghats.

Additionally, water police and trained divers/deep divers were stationed at the holy Sangam to ensure the safety of bathers. Personnel from SDRF, NDRF, and Flood Company continuously monitored the Sangam area and other ghats, keeping a close watch to prevent any untoward incidents. To enhance surveillance, CCTV cameras and drones were installed throughout the Mahakumbh Mela area and monitored via the Integrated Command Control Center.

Announcements through the Public Address System provided real-time safety instructions, urging devotees to bathe carefully and follow security protocols. To manage the massive influx of visitors, 36 designated parking zones were set up, ensuring devotees had minimal walking distances to reach the bathing ghats.

Senior administrative and police officers personally oversaw crowd control and security measures, remaining present in the fair area throughout the day. ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba, IG Prayagraj Zone Prem Gautam, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, DIG Vaibhav Krishna, Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi were among those monitoring the arrangements.

To ensure efficient management, senior officers patrolled the fairgrounds on horseback, and dedicated lost and found centers helped reunite missing persons with their families. The well-coordinated security efforts and seamless organization of the event received immense appreciation from devotees and pilgrims, both from India and abroad. Visitors expressed gratitude for the smooth arrangements, which allowed them to experience the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh without any disruptions.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday also showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The final Amrit Snan festival of the Maha Kumbh concluded successfully, marking another milestone in the grand spiritual gathering.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever