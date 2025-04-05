Whether you seek spiritual reflection, timeless wisdom, family bonding or unforgettable stories of righteousness and devotion, these selections offer a meaningful way to mark the occasion

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 this year. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Indians around the world will get ready to observe Ram Navami on April 6 this year to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. While many of us have grown up with stories about him, there is still a lot more to explore if you are interested in Indian mythology.



Want to know more about Lord Ram with Ram Navami here or have you been finding it difficult to read and understand the scriptures? There are many ways today to explore these stories. It gets even better if you want to introduce the stories about Lord Ram to your children and family because they have now been simplified to help everybody understand.



While there are many mediums, the growing popularity of audiobooks along with films can help you immerse in these stories by bringing the Ramayana to life in a way that feels personal and profound. Whether you seek spiritual reflection, timeless wisdom, family bonding or unforgettable stories of righteousness and devotion, these selections offer a meaningful way to mark the occasion.



Here is your complete guide to explore the stories of Lord Ram this Ram Navami:

Listen

Shri Ram Charitmanas

This audiobook of Shri Ram Charitmanas, written by the revered poet Tulsidas, offers a divine journey through the life of Lord Rama. Filled with timeless lessons on courage, virtue, and dharma, it beautifully portrays Ram's ideals, his divine acts, and the deep spiritual wisdom that guides us towards inner peace. As we celebrate Ram Navami, this audio version provides a way to connect with the sacred teachings, infusing your day with inspiration, positivity, and a renewed sense of purpose. It is the perfect listen for those seeking both spiritual solace and a deeper understanding of our moral values.

Service: Audible

Ramayana: Anek Kathayein Aur Sandarbh

If you're looking for a fresh perspective on the Ramayana this Ram Navami, Ramayana: Anek Kathayein Aur Sandarbh is one to tune in to. Written by bestselling author Anand Neelakantan, this Hindi Audible Original dives deep into untold stories and interpretations, making the epic feel more alive than ever. With immersive narration and thought-provoking takes, it is for those who want to explore the Ramayana beyond the familiar. So, dive into this immersive experience and deepen your understanding of the occasion’s significance.

Service: Audible

The Book of Ram

If there’s one audiobook that beautifully captures the essence of Ram Navami, it’s this one. Devdutt Pattanaik dives deep into the story of Ram, not just as the revered prince of Ayodhya but as a symbol of human virtues, dilemmas, and divine wisdom. Through his signature storytelling, he unpacks the layers of myth, politics, and philosophy surrounding Ram, making this a must-listen for those who want to understand his relevance today.

Service: Audible

Ramayana for Children

A great listen for Ram Navami, it brings the legendary tale of Lord Rama to life in a way that’s easy to understand and deeply engaging for young listeners. From Lord Rama’s exile to the epic battle against Ravana, this audiobook simplifies the grand saga while keeping its essence intact. Written in simple language by Sudha Gupta, it’s a wonderful way to introduce children to the values of courage, devotion, and righteousness. Whether you're celebrating the festival or just looking for an inspiring bedtime story, you must have it on your playlist!

Service: Audible

Watch

Ram Setu

What happens when a staunch atheist is forced to question everything he believes in? In Ram Setu, Dr. Aryan Kulshreshtha, a staunch atheist, played by Akshay Kumar, is tasked with proving that the Ram Setu is a natural formation. As he embarks on a high-stakes expedition to uncover the truth, he discovers much more than he bargained for, revealing secrets that challenge history and faith alike. With heart-pounding action, surprising twists, and a deep connection to India's rich heritage, this film is an adventure that will hold your attention from start to finish.

Service: Amazon Prime Video

Adipurush

This is an epic retelling of the Ramayana. Prabhas stars as Raghava, the exiled prince who sets out to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) after she is abducted by the formidable demon king Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan). With the help of Bajrang and the monkey army, Raghava wages an unforgettable battle against evil. With breathtaking visuals, intense action, and the triumph of dharma, this film is a grand spectacle that truly brings the spirit of Ram Navami to life.

Service: Amazon Prime Video

Singham Again

Packed with high-octane action, Singham Again draws a powerful parallel to the epic of Ramayana. In this film, Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham, a fearless and unstoppable police officer, who stands as the ultimate protector, much like Lord Ram himself. As a stage play of the Ramayana unfolds within the story, the lives of the characters in the film begin to mirror the legend when Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Singham’s wife, is abducted. Now, with his squad of super cops, Singham must rise like a modern-day Ram to bring justice, making this action-packed saga an electrifying watch for the occasion.

Service: Amazon Prime Video