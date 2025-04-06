A 30-year-old businessman and his two friends were injured after their speeding car rammed into a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Sunday. The driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol

A 30-year-old businessman and his two companions sustained injuries in the early hours of Sunday after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. According to PTI, the vehicle was being driven at high speed by the businessman, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

As per PTI, the incident occurred around 1.45 am while the trio was returning from the Haji Ali area in south Mumbai to Ghatkopar. The businessman, a resident of Ghatkopar, had been accompanied by two friends, aged 32 and 47, for the evening outing. On their return journey via the sea link, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a high-impact collision with the central divider, PTI reports.

All three occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries as a result of the crash. The severity of their injuries has not been detailed, but emergency services were promptly alerted. Worli police arrived at the scene soon after and arranged for the injured individuals to be transported to hospital for treatment.

According to PTI, preliminary medical tests later confirmed that the businessman and his friends were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police have since registered a case against the driver under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the case, examining circumstances leading up to the incident, including whether there was reckless or negligent driving involved. Surveillance footage from the Bandra Worli Sea Link may also be reviewed as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The Bandra Worli Sea Link, a vital route connecting south and western Mumbai, has been the site of several accidents in the past, often attributed to overspeeding or driving under the influence. The latest crash serves as yet another reminder of the dangers posed by drink-driving, especially on high-speed roads.

Police have reiterated appeals to motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

(With inputs from PTI)