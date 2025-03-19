Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai police seek Interpols help as threat to Maharashtra CM traced to Islamabad

Mumbai police seek Interpol’s help as threat to Maharashtra CM traced to Islamabad

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Seek to find legal remedies, ascertain what can be done in such cases

Mumbai police seek Interpol’s help as threat to Maharashtra CM traced to Islamabad

Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article
Mumbai police seek Interpol’s help as threat to Maharashtra CM traced to Islamabad
x
00:00

The Mumbai police are in touch with Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) to ascertain legal remedies to investigate the matter in which the Mumbai traffic police, on February 28,  received a threatening message originating from Islamabad, Pakistan, which stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be attacked.


“The messenger introduced himself as Mallik Shahbaz Humayun Raza,” a senior officer told mid-day. The Worli police registered an FIR in the matter. The city’s police was alerted and the chief minster’s residence was thoroughly checked. “Whenever a threat message is received the authorities are alerted. Nothing suspicious was found after checking the chief minister’s residence. Hence, we concluded that the message was a hoax,” the officer added.


“We had been tracking the phone number by which the message was sent and it was traced to Islamabad, Pakistan,” the officer said. According to a senior officer, the city police have contacted Interpol to find legal remedies to investigate the matter and to ascertain what can be done in such cases. “We want to know by what motive the message was sent,” the officer added. According to the police, the traffic police’s number is widely publicised and hence a bulk of such hoax messages are sent to their WhatsApp number.


“We suspect that the sender of this message also might have searched for the number. In the past six months, at least six to seven hoax calls or messages have been received on the traffic police’s number. During the investigation, it is revealed that the sender of the messages is either mentally unfit or was under the influence of alcohol. We urge citizens to use the number with utmost care,” an officer said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai traffic islamabad pakistan devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK