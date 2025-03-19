Seek to find legal remedies, ascertain what can be done in such cases

Devendra Fadnavis

The Mumbai police are in touch with Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) to ascertain legal remedies to investigate the matter in which the Mumbai traffic police, on February 28, received a threatening message originating from Islamabad, Pakistan, which stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be attacked.

“The messenger introduced himself as Mallik Shahbaz Humayun Raza,” a senior officer told mid-day. The Worli police registered an FIR in the matter. The city’s police was alerted and the chief minster’s residence was thoroughly checked. “Whenever a threat message is received the authorities are alerted. Nothing suspicious was found after checking the chief minister’s residence. Hence, we concluded that the message was a hoax,” the officer added.

“We had been tracking the phone number by which the message was sent and it was traced to Islamabad, Pakistan,” the officer said. According to a senior officer, the city police have contacted Interpol to find legal remedies to investigate the matter and to ascertain what can be done in such cases. “We want to know by what motive the message was sent,” the officer added. According to the police, the traffic police’s number is widely publicised and hence a bulk of such hoax messages are sent to their WhatsApp number.

“We suspect that the sender of this message also might have searched for the number. In the past six months, at least six to seven hoax calls or messages have been received on the traffic police’s number. During the investigation, it is revealed that the sender of the messages is either mentally unfit or was under the influence of alcohol. We urge citizens to use the number with utmost care,” an officer said.