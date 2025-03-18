The incident happened at 2 am on Sunday when homeless person was sleeping on footpath; second such instance in a week. The deceased, a 55-year-old who has not yet been identified, was sleeping on the road near the barricades on Sunday. The arrested JCB driver is Santram Pal, and the cleaner is Datta Shinde

Man was sleeping behind the barricades. Pic/Satej Shinde

A 55-year-old man in Vile Parle was crushed by a JCB excavator driver while the road was being dug early on Sunday. In a similar incident a few days ago, another JCB killed a 21-year-old man and seriously injured two others when the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline caught fire at MIDC in Andheri.

In Vile Parle, while the road was being dug, the JCB driver reversed and crushed a 55-year-old man. Without helping the victim, the driver and the cleaner fled the scene with the JCB, later parking it in another location. However, with the help of CCTV footage, the driver was traced, and the police managed to arrest the duo.

The excavator outside the Juhu police station. Pic/Satej Shinde

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am, when Pal began construction work late at night near the Golden Tobacco office on SV Road in Vile Parle West. Pal reversed and hit the barricades, crushing the victim.

Both the driver and the cleaner, scared, decided to flee the scene. They immediately left with the JCB and parked it near MA High School in Andheri.

A police officer said, "At the same time, a person named Sunil Aaram, 24, informed the police about an unconscious and injured person lying on SP Road. After reaching the location, Constable Dnyaneshwar Ingulkar rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital in a private ambulance where he was declared dead before admission."

“The victim’s head appeared to have been run over by a heavy vehicle. Ingulkar inquired if any vehicle was nearby. The investigation officer, PSI Namdeo Bembade, and his team checked the CCTV footage from the area and found a JCB passing near the spot,” said the officer.

Senior Inspector Sunil Jadhav of Juhu police station told mid-day, “Pal and the cleaner had fled without helping the victim. They also hid their JCB by parking it in a different location after the incident. We have arrested both for negligence under Sections 106(1), 281, 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 134(A), 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

Recent incident

On March 9, a 22-year-old McDonald's delivery person, Aman Harishankar Saroj, died after a gas pipeline was damaged during unauthorised road construction in Andheri East.