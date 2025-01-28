The promenade is expected to be completed by May 2025, and the parking facility by the end of this year

An aerial view of the the newly inaugurated connector in the background to the left, lit up in the colours of the national flag with the Bandra Worli Sea Link from the Worli side in the foreground. Pic/Rane Ashish; Location Courtesy/Priya Society

The northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) opened for motorists on Monday, marking the completion of the final connector for the Coastal Road. The promenade is expected to be completed by May 2025, and the parking facility will be finished by the end of this year. Green areas on the reclaimed land are set to be developed over the next two years.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final connector for the Coastal Road and BWSL on Sunday. Three key interchanges at Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel will also be open to the public. The Coastal Road project is 94 per cent complete.

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said, “The 7.5 km long promenade will be completed by May 2025, and the underground parking at Coastal Road will be finished by the end of the year.”

Parking facilities will be provided at three locations in South Mumbai: Worli, Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali, and Tata Garden, with space for 1,850 vehicles. The 10.5 km Coastal Road project, which began in 2018, cost around Rs 14,000 crore.

The BMC has invited expressions of interest for the development of a green area on 70 hectares of reclaimed land.

“We are receiving responses from companies to develop and maintain this green space for 30 years,” said Bhushan Gagrani. The estimated cost of developing the green area is around R400 crore. Officials also mentioned, “The Supreme Court has already directed that the reclaimed land cannot be used for commercial purposes.”

Rs 14,000 cr

Cost of the Coastal Road project