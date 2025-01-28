Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road: 70 hectares of green space being developed, says BMC
MPCB's crackdown on plastic: 14.50 tons seized, Rs 26.36 lakh fines collected
Illegal bird trade busted in Bhandup, 37 parakeets rescued
Four trees and a toilet block stalling demolition of Sion Road Bridge: Railways
Woman who provided SIM card to Saif Ali Khan's attacker detained by police
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Final connector linking Coastal Road and Bandra Worli Sea Link opens

Mumbai: Final connector linking Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link opens

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The promenade is expected to be completed by May 2025, and the parking facility by the end of this year

Mumbai: Final connector linking Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link opens

An aerial view of the the newly inaugurated connector in the background to the left, lit up in the colours of the national flag with the Bandra Worli Sea Link from the Worli side in the foreground. Pic/Rane Ashish; Location Courtesy/Priya Society

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Final connector linking Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link opens
x
00:00

The northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) opened for motorists on Monday, marking the completion of the final connector for the Coastal Road. The promenade is expected to be completed by May 2025, and the parking facility will be finished by the end of this year. Green areas on the reclaimed land are set to be developed over the next two years.


Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final connector for the Coastal Road and BWSL on Sunday. Three key interchanges at Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel will also be open to the public. The Coastal Road project is 94 per cent complete.


Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said, “The 7.5 km long promenade will be completed by May 2025, and the underground parking at Coastal Road will be finished by the end of the year.”


Parking facilities will be provided at three locations in South Mumbai: Worli, Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali, and Tata Garden, with space for 1,850 vehicles. The 10.5 km Coastal Road project, which began in 2018, cost around Rs 14,000 crore.

The BMC has invited expressions of interest for the development of a green area on 70 hectares of reclaimed land.

“We are receiving responses from companies to develop and maintain this green space for 30 years,” said Bhushan Gagrani. The estimated cost of developing the green area is around R400 crore. Officials also mentioned, “The Supreme Court has already directed that the reclaimed land cannot be used for commercial purposes.” 

Rs 14,000 cr
Cost of the Coastal Road project 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai coastal road expressway sea link Bandra worli BMC brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK