Mumbai Coastal Road to save time, fuel, and reduce pollution: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Pic/Satej Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the Mumbai Coastal Road will save time, fuel, and reduce pollution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present on the occasion.

Along with the bridge, the chief minister inaugurated three interchanges, which will provide connectivity for vehicles moving to areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.

Speaking at the inauguration, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the transformative impact of the coastal road, stating, “This road will save a lot of time and fuel for Mumbaikars and play an important role in reducing pollution. Ninety-four per cent of the work is now complete, and the Coastal Road has been inaugurated today. The remaining sections will be opened on Republic Day and January 27.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared his optimism about the coastal road’s potential to revolutionize urban mobility in Mumbai. He praised the international-standard technical work involved in the project, remarking, “The Coastal Road is being dedicated to the public on Republic Day, marking a significant milestone for Mumbai. This road will bring about a big change in the lives of Mumbaikars.”

In a bid to align the project with sustainable development goals, the road's bifurcation is undergoing extensive beautification, led by Tata Sons Limited and Affiliates. As part of the initiative, trees were planted by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde during the inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his belief that dedicating the Coastal Road to the public on Republic Day marks a significant milestone. He emphasised that this road will bring transformative changes to the lives of Mumbaikars. He also commended the coastal road project for its unique design and construction, which adheres to international standards of technical excellence.

The coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 am to midnight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release on Friday said, adding the northbound bridge will be opened for the public from January 27.

In the absence of the northbound bridge, both north as well as southbound traffic was directed to the southbound bridge, which was opened for the public a few months back, it said.

The northbound bridge is 827 metres long, with 699 metres over the sea and a 128-metre access road.

The bridge includes a 143-metre long, 27-metre wide and 31-metre high 'Bo Arch String Girder' weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons, the release said.

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases to provide faster access from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, stretching from Nariman Point to Dahisar.

Almost 94 per cent of construction of the first phase of the coastal road, covering a 10.58-km-stretch from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg to Worli-Bandra Sea Link, has been completed, the release said.

More than 50 lakh vehicles have used the coastal road route from March 12 to December 31, 2024, with the daily average being 18,000-20,000 vehicles, it added.