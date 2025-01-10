A total of 70-hectares of green areas will be created on both sides of the Mumbai Coastal Road, stretching from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to develop a 53-hectare green area around the Mumbai Coastal Road from private parties under Corporate Social Responsibility.

The BMC invited expressions of interest for the project.

The work on the Mumbai Coastal Road has reached the final stage. Now, the BMC has decided to develop a green area on the 53-hectares, which is being developed by reclaiming the coast for the project. Concerned companies can maintain the green area for 30 years.

According to the official, a total of 70-hectares of green areas will be created on both sides of the Mumbai Coastal Road, stretching from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to develop this green space through CSR funds.

On Friday, the corporation invited expressions of interest from partnering organizations, private companies, and public limited companies. The project is expected to cost up to Rs 400 crore. However, the plan ensures that the municipality will not have to spend any of its own funds on this project.

The Mumbai Coastal Road stretches 10.58 kilometers from Princess Street Flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The work includes the development and maintenance of gardens, parks, water bodies, cycle and pedestrian walkways, plazas, and other landscaping features. The upkeep of all landscaped areas and landscape features, including all hardscape and softscape elements, planting, irrigation systems, signage, and other green spaces.

Development, maintenance, and allied services, including upkeep of infrastructure but not limited to STP, lighting, CCTV, and security.

The project also includes a promenade from Priyadarshini Park to Worli, approximately 7 km in length.

Maintenance and upkeep of all paved and green areas, including planting, irrigation systems, lighting, seating, and other street furniture like benches, cycle tracks, crown wall ledge seats, bike racks, etc.

During the development of these green areas, features such as urban forests with Miyawaki trees, ecological parks with native species, butterfly gardens, yoga tracks, open gyms, parks for senior citizens, parks for children, cycling tracks, jogging tracks, and open-air auditoriums will be included, the officials said.