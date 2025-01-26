Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The event, held near Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai on January 26, 2025, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Ashish Shelar, and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Pic/Satej Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the bridge connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which extends northward as part of the Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road).

The event, held near Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai on January 26, 2025, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Ashish Shelar, and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The road will be open to traffic daily from 7 am to midnight, starting Monday, January 27, 2025.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued a notification regarding the updated traffic routes and speed limits for Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). The new traffic routes will come into effect from January 27.

The coastal road project has achieved a crucial milestone with the partial completion of the next phase. The newly constructed connector bridge now links both the southern and northern channels of the coastal road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link (also known as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link). Vehicles traveling from the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link (South Channel) can now proceed directly to Nariman Point via the newly opened Coastal Road Connector Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles from Nariman Point can now access the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link via the Coastal Road Connector Bridge, making it a seamless transition between these key routes.

Traffic diversions and new routes

Starting January 27, significant changes will be made to the existing routes for smoother traffic flow, the police said. Traffic from the Bindumadhav Thackeray Junction to the Bandra Toll Plaza will now be diverted through the newly opened Gol Bridge, leading vehicles via the North Channel of the Coastal Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, instead of using the traditional C-Link Gate route.

Those traveling from Nariman Point will be able to alight near the Blue Sea Hotel, head towards the Sea Link Gate, and take the route through the JK Kapoor Junction to continue towards Prabhadevi.

Additionally, the traffic flow from Nariman Point to Worli will now be directed to the Coastal Road before Bindumadhav Thackeray Junction signal.

Traffic, speed restrictions

To ensure safety and avoid inconvenience, the following changes have been enforced:

North Channel of the Coastal Road: Traffic towards Bandra Toll Plaza will be open from 7 am to 12 am. However, from 12.01 am to 7 am the next day, the route will remain closed for traffic.

South Channel (Coastal Road): Traffic from Bandra Toll Plaza to Marine Drive will be open from 7 am to 12 am, with closure from 12.01 am to 7 am.

New speed limits

Coastal Road Connector Bridge: 80 km/h

Turning Point: 40 km/h

Coastal Road Bridge descent: 30 km/h

"The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, retains the authority to implement temporary changes as necessary. These modifications will be in effect from 27 January 2025, 7:00 AM, and will remain until further notice," the police stated in a release.

The revised routes and speed limits aim to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and ensure safety for all road users, including four-wheelers and passenger buses, the release further stated.