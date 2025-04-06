Later in the day, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped reaching the hospital as she arrived to pay her last respects to her mother. The funeral was a private affair

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Sonu Sood attends funeral x 00:00

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away today at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after a long battle following a heart stroke. Jacqueline's mother had been admitted to the ICU at Lilavati in March, but today, she breathed her last. Earlier in the morning, Jacqueline's team confirmed the demise of the actress' mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Later in the day, Jacqueline was snapped reaching the hospital as she arrived to pay her last respects to her mother. The funeral was a private affair. Jacqueline and her father, Elroy Fernandez, performed the last rites. The actress’ family stood by her side as she bid a final goodbye to her mother. After the news of her mother's demise came out, her Fateh co-star Sonu Sood also attended the funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Jacqueline Fernandez missed IPL ceremony

Earlier in March, Jacqueline Fernandez rushed back to Mumbai after she got to know that her mom had been admitted to the ICU. Reports suggested that the actress had put all her professional commitments on hold. A source revealed, "Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering, as the family awaits further updates from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side and, unfortunately, will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony," shared a source close to the actress.

“My mom has always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. They have been so strong and such an inspiration for me, which always keeps me going," said the actress in an earlier interaction with India TV.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Sonu Sood's film Fateh. Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, Fateh is currently playing in cinemas.

The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Meanwhile, the actress’ 2025 lineup promises more surprises, as she is set to star in two of the biggest commercial entertainers and legacy films, Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5, both of which are highly anticipated. She will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in both films.