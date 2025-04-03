Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonu Soods book Im No Messiah reaches 7000 schools

Sonu Sood's book 'I'm No Messiah' reaches 7000 schools

Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The book, available in both Hindi and English, has reached 7,000 schools, connected with 1,390 young readers across seven states, and influenced 229 opinion leaders. Through the Gyan-Key Classroom Library, the world's largest rural reading initiative led by Pradeep Lokhande, the book has also inspired over 2,380 postcards from readers.

Sonu Sood's book 'I'm No Messiah' reaches 7000 schools

Picture Courtesy/Sonu Sood's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sonu Sood's book 'I'm No Messiah' reaches 7000 schools
x
00:00

Actor Sonu Sood recently thanked readers as his book I'm No Messiah (co-authored by Meena Iyer) reached over 7,000 schools across India.


The actor, on Wednesday took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures along with a message that read, "I'm humbled that my book--I'm No Messiah (co-authored by Meena Iyer)--has reached over 7000 schools across India thank you #Pradeep Lokhande @ruralrelationspune13 @penguinrandomhouse @meenaiyerofficial #keepreadingIndia."


The book, available in both Hindi and English, has reached 7,000 schools, connected with 1,390 young readers across seven states, and influenced 229 opinion leaders. Through the Gyan-Key Classroom Library, the world's largest rural reading initiative led by Pradeep Lokhande, the book has also inspired over 2,380 postcards from readers.


Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu was last seen headlining 'Fateh', which also marked his directorial debut. The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, all of whom play pivotal roles in bringing the high-stakes narrative to life.

The film hit theatres on January 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonu sood Covid 19 Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK