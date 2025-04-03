The book, available in both Hindi and English, has reached 7,000 schools, connected with 1,390 young readers across seven states, and influenced 229 opinion leaders. Through the Gyan-Key Classroom Library, the world's largest rural reading initiative led by Pradeep Lokhande, the book has also inspired over 2,380 postcards from readers.

Actor Sonu Sood recently thanked readers as his book I'm No Messiah (co-authored by Meena Iyer) reached over 7,000 schools across India.

The actor, on Wednesday took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures along with a message that read, "I'm humbled that my book--I'm No Messiah (co-authored by Meena Iyer)--has reached over 7000 schools across India thank you #Pradeep Lokhande @ruralrelationspune13 @penguinrandomhouse @meenaiyerofficial #keepreadingIndia."

The book, available in both Hindi and English, has reached 7,000 schools, connected with 1,390 young readers across seven states, and influenced 229 opinion leaders. Through the Gyan-Key Classroom Library, the world's largest rural reading initiative led by Pradeep Lokhande, the book has also inspired over 2,380 postcards from readers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu was last seen headlining 'Fateh', which also marked his directorial debut. The film is an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, all of whom play pivotal roles in bringing the high-stakes narrative to life.

The film hit theatres on January 10.

