Following a blast inside a mosque in Beed district ahead of Ramzan Eid, Maharashtra Police have arrested two men and invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The explosion, which caused damage to the mosque’s interior, was reportedly carried out using gelatin

People gather after gelatin sticks trigger blasts at a mosque in Beed. Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two individuals arrested for their alleged involvement in a blast at a mosque in Beed district, ANI reports. The explosion, which occurred in the early hours of 30th March, took place inside a mosque located in Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, just days before Ramzan Eid celebrations were set to begin.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident caused significant structural damage to the interior of the religious premises. The police arrested Vijay Rama Gavhane (22) and Sriram Ashok Sagde (24) in connection with the explosion. The duo has also been booked under the relevant sections of the Heavy Substances Act, as per ANI.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat shared details of the sequence of events in a recorded statement. “We received a tip-off from the village sarpanch at around 4 am, following which our senior officers and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the location. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had entered the mosque and triggered the blast using gelatin sticks. By 6 am, both suspects had been apprehended,” SP Kanwat stated, according to ANI.

The act of targeting a religious place has sparked significant political and social reactions. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had earlier urged the state government to invoke the stringent UAPA law in this case. Speaking to ANI, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan criticised the prevailing atmosphere of hatred.

“Who encourages them? They are emboldened by the hate-filled speeches of BJP leaders. The government must apply strict UAPA laws, ensure the case is heard in a fast-track court, and hand down the harshest punishment possible. Those leaders who repeatedly spread communal poison must also be held accountable. Only then can such attacks be prevented in the future,” Pathan remarked, as per ANI.

The police investigation remains ongoing, with officials confirming that the incident was a deliberate attempt to cause destruction using explosives. Authorities are now focusing on deeper motives and potential affiliations of the accused under the framework of anti-terror legislation.

(With inputs from ANI)