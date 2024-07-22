Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Smoke fills Nagon Express near Andhra Pradeshs Kavali

Smoke fills Nagon Express near Andhra Pradesh's Kavali

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Vijayawada
ANI |

Top

The incident took place while the Nagon Express was passing through the Kavali area of Nellore district. Following repairs, the train resumed its journey"

Smoke fills Nagon Express near Andhra Pradesh's Kavali

Representational images

Listen to this article
Smoke fills Nagon Express near Andhra Pradesh's Kavali
x
00:00

Smoke filled the Nagon Express near the Adaviramapuram-Siripuram railway gate in Kavali, Nellore district on Sunday, said Railway PRO, Vijayawada.


The train was heading from Sibsagar, Assam to Chennai, Tamil Nadu.


As the incident was reported, the loco pilot promptly halted the train, and passengers disembarked and left from the scene. Railway personnel promptly attended to the situation and carried out necessary repairs, according to the statement from the PRO.


The incident took place while the Nagon Express was passing through the Kavali area of Nellore district. Following repairs, the train resumed its journey."

In another incident, the guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat in Nadia district on Sunday evening. The incident happened during internal shunting.

However, train movement on the Sealdah-Ranaghat rail route is normal and Railway employees have started restoration work.

"On Sunday evening, during internal shunting, the rear guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat. But the movement of trains on the Sealdah Ranaghat branch is normal. Railway employees have started the work of bringing the goods train back on track," said Sealdah Eastern Railway DRM Deepak Nigam in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian railways news india andhra pradesh national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK