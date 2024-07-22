Smoke fills Nagon Express near Andhra Pradesh's Kavali

The incident took place while the Nagon Express was passing through the Kavali area of Nellore district. Following repairs, the train resumed its journey"

Smoke filled the Nagon Express near the Adaviramapuram-Siripuram railway gate in Kavali, Nellore district on Sunday, said Railway PRO, Vijayawada.

The train was heading from Sibsagar, Assam to Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

As the incident was reported, the loco pilot promptly halted the train, and passengers disembarked and left from the scene. Railway personnel promptly attended to the situation and carried out necessary repairs, according to the statement from the PRO.

The incident took place while the Nagon Express was passing through the Kavali area of Nellore district. Following repairs, the train resumed its journey."

In another incident, the guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat in Nadia district on Sunday evening. The incident happened during internal shunting.

However, train movement on the Sealdah-Ranaghat rail route is normal and Railway employees have started restoration work.

"On Sunday evening, during internal shunting, the rear guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat. But the movement of trains on the Sealdah Ranaghat branch is normal. Railway employees have started the work of bringing the goods train back on track," said Sealdah Eastern Railway DRM Deepak Nigam in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM.

