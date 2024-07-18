Breaking News
Eight-year-old girl found dead in Tirupati, murder suspected

Updated on: 18 July,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
The deceased girl was identified as Anika (8), the daughter of Laluk from Patna, Bihar, who works at a nearby rice mill

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in the Nelaballi forest area under Doravarisatram Mandal of Tirupati District, said police on Wednesday.


The deceased girl was identified as Anika (8), the daughter of Laluk from Patna, Bihar, who works at a nearby rice mill.


Local residents were informed by a goat herder in the forest area about the body. Later, police reached the scene and examined the body. The girl's body has been sent to Naidupeta Hospital for an autopsy, said police further.


A case has been registered, and an investigation is on.

Tirupati District SP Subbarayudu stated that a team of 40 members has been working at Dhanya Lakshmi Rice Mill in Doravarisathram village for the last two months.

It is suspected that a co-worker took the child by offering her biscuits, and she was assaulted, killed, and left 500 metres from the rice mill.

Nearby residents identified the girl and reported it to the police. We have started the investigation, and the body was sent for a post-mortem. Soon, we will reveal the details, said the police official.

