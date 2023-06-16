Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in photo studio near temple in Tirupati

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2023 04:22 PM IST  |  Tirupati
mid-day online correspondent |

On Friday afternoon, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey photo studio near the famous Govindaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati

Representative image/iStock

On Friday afternoon, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey photo studio near the famous Govindaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.


According to the officials, there was no loss of life or injuries.


Police said an electrical short-circuit was suspected to be the reason for the fire.


As per the officials, they managed to bring it under control. They also informed that the temple's chariot was taken away to safety.

"The fire accident happened in Lavanya photo studio but no damage occurred to our temple (Govindaraja temple). The studio is run by a private person and is located near the temple," Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) D Narasimha Kishore.

The district fire department, municipal fire tenders and TTD firefighters swung into action to bring the blaze under control, which did not affect flow of devotees to the temple, said Kishore.

M Ravi Prakash, DIG, Anantapur Range said."The fire was in the studio located on the road leading to the temple which makes photo frames of local deities."

(with inputs from PTI)

