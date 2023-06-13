Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Oil tanker catches fire on Mumbai Pune Expressway 4 dead and 3 injured

Maharashtra: Oil tanker catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 4 dead and 3 injured

Updated on: 13 June,2023 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

In a tragic incident at Mumbai Pune Expressway, an oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon

Maharashtra: Oil tanker catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 4 dead and 3 injured

An oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon at Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pic/Sanskruti Yevale)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Oil tanker catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 4 dead and 3 injured
x
00:00

In a tragic incident at Mumbai Pune Expressway, an oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Four people were killed and at least three injured a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident.


The traffic on both ends has been affected for more than an hour due to the incident. 


According to the police, the incident was reported around 11.40 am when an oil tanker rushing towards Pune slipped and caught fire.


The driver of the tanker died on the spot while 2 have been rushed to hospital.

Highway SP Tanaji Chikhale confirmed the incident and said, "Two persons died in the incident. The fire was so severe that traffic on both lanes have to be stopped for a few hours. Presently, the situation is under control and the Pune lane has been started now."

Meanwhile, the oil and fire dripping from the flyovers engulfed a scooty. "A woman was riding the scooty with two children. They too have been rushed to hospital as they severely got burned," he added. 

The traffic has been diverted for security purposes while the Pune lane has resumed traffic.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news pune national news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK