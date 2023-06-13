In a tragic incident at Mumbai Pune Expressway, an oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon

An oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon at Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pic/Sanskruti Yevale)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Oil tanker catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 4 dead and 3 injured x 00:00

In a tragic incident at Mumbai Pune Expressway, an oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Four people were killed and at least three injured a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident.

The traffic on both ends has been affected for more than an hour due to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident was reported around 11.40 am when an oil tanker rushing towards Pune slipped and caught fire.

The driver of the tanker died on the spot while 2 have been rushed to hospital.

Highway SP Tanaji Chikhale confirmed the incident and said, "Two persons died in the incident. The fire was so severe that traffic on both lanes have to be stopped for a few hours. Presently, the situation is under control and the Pune lane has been started now."

Meanwhile, the oil and fire dripping from the flyovers engulfed a scooty. "A woman was riding the scooty with two children. They too have been rushed to hospital as they severely got burned," he added.

The traffic has been diverted for security purposes while the Pune lane has resumed traffic.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths.