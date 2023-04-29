On the back of Thursday’s pile-up, which saw six injured, highway police say speeding, wrong-side parking and lane cutting are common hazards for motorists

A damaged car is towed on Mumbai-Pune e-way. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw 8,000 traffic violations in just a month x 00:00

In just 28 days of April, the transport department registered over 8,000 cases of traffic violations on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where six people were hurt after a pile-up on Thursday. Speeding is the top offence, followed by wrong-side parking and lane cutting, as per the official data.