Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw 8,000 traffic violations in just a month

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

On the back of Thursday’s pile-up, which saw six injured, highway police say speeding, wrong-side parking and lane cutting are common hazards for motorists

A damaged car is towed on Mumbai-Pune e-way. Pic/Sameer Markande


In just 28 days of April, the transport department registered over 8,000 cases of traffic violations on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where six people were hurt after a pile-up on Thursday. Speeding is the top offence, followed by wrong-side parking and lane cutting, as per the official data. 

