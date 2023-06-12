Andhra Pradesh: Six members of family killed in road mishap

The six people who died belonged to the same family, police said. The deceased includes two women and a child

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh said that six persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry on the highway in the wee hours of Monday in East Godavari district, news agency PTI reported.

The mishap took place in Nallacharla village when the car veered off the highway and hit the lorry parked on the road margin, East Godavari SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy told PTI.

The six people who died belonged to the same family, police said. The deceased includes two women and a child.

The occupants of the car were on their way from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police said further investigations were on.

In a separate incident, in May, in a heart-wrenching incident, six women labourers lost their lives while another six sustained injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in a village located in Palnadu district. The unfortunate mishap took place during the early hours, as the women, who hailed from a neighboring region, were en route to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district to participate in the chilli harvesting activities. According to Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A. Pallapu Raju, the incident occurred at approximately 4:42 am when an overloaded truck, loaded with lemons and heading towards Lucknow from Guduru, collided with the autorickshaw. The injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Miriyalaguda, located in the neighboring state of Telangana. They are currently receiving necessary medical treatment to aid their recovery, as confirmed by the authorities.

The autorickshaw, carrying a total of twelve passengers, was struck by the speeding truck, claiming the lives of six women laborers.

In response to this incident, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) and 337, reflecting the severity of the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)