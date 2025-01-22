The blaze erupted at 7.44 am on the first-floor office of Navnit Motors, a BMW car dealer, located on CST road in the Kalina area, the civic body said

A fire broke out at the office of a car dealer in Mumbai's Kalina area on Wednesday morning, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted at 7.44 am on the first-floor office of Navnit Motors, a BMW car dealer, located on CST road in the Kalina area, the civic body said.

The fire was confined to the materials kept in the Kalina car dealer's office and thick smoke emanated from there, the BMC said.

Seven fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire was extinguished at 9.51 am.

"There is no report of injury to anyone," the civic body said. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building in south Mumbai on Saturday, the civic officials said.

The fire broke out in a house in the Patel Mansion building on Topiwala Lane in Grant Road area around 11 am, the officials said.

It was a Level 1 fire and was doused at 12.55 pm, the officials said, adding nobody was injured in the blaze.

BEST bus catches fire at depot; none hurt

A bus in the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport caught fire at a depot in the western suburbs on Friday, an official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that occurred at the Oshiwara bus depot, the official said.

He said a fire tender was pressed into service, and the fire was doused in a few minutes.

A spokesperson from the transport authority said the fire was triggered due to overheating when the bus was undergoing maintenance.

The vehicle was taken on a wet lease from a private operator.

The BEST has a fleet of around 3000 buses, including over 400 electric buses that ferry more than 30 lakh passengers. With this fleet of mostly single-decker buses, the BEST provides public bus service to Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander cities.

(With inputs from Agencies)