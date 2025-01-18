A Level 1 fire broke out on the third floor of Patel Mansion in Grant Road on 18 January 2025. Emergency services responded promptly, and no injuries have been reported.

A fire broke out on the third floor of Patel Mansion, located on Lamington Road, Topiwala Lane, Grant Road, around 11:27 AM on Thursday, 18 January 2025.

According to the information received by the Disaster Management Control Room, the fire was reported by the fire brigade. Patel Mansion is a ground-plus-four structure, and the fire occurred on its third floor.

As soon as the incident was reported, personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), 108 ambulance services, and divisional staff were promptly dispatched to the location to handle the situation.

The fire was classified as a Level 1 incident at 11:28 AM. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of now.

Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Fire breaks out at a godown in Navi Mumbai; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a godown in the Dahisar Mori area of Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, according to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the civic body, the fire broke out at a godown near Khot Bungalow, Mokashi Pada, under the Nagaon Gram Panchayat in Dahisar Mori, Navi Mumbai, at around 12:26 AM. The godown, owned by Mr. Satish Madvi, stored vehicles and spare parts for the Mahindra Company.

Local police from Daighar and multiple fire brigade units were immediately dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze, said the civic body.

Several fire brigade units across Navi Mumbai were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

The firefighters worked for nearly two hours to bring the fire under control, finally containing it by 2:36 AM, said the civic body.

However, the fire caused extensive damage to the property, destroying six vehicles, including two commercial four-wheelers and four private four-wheelers.

Cooling operations are underway as the fire department ensures the site is fully secure. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and assess the total damage.

Fire at hotel in Thane; cat dies of suffocation

A hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city was destroyed in a fire which broke out in the premises on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, they said, adding a cat inside the hotel got suffocated to death.

The blaze erupted at 6.15 am in the Bombay Duck Hotel located near the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after about an hour and extinguished by 7.45 am, he said.

The hotel's furniture, air conditioners, television sets, computers, bar counter, refrigerators and electrical wiring were completely destroyed, he said.

"In the smoke-filled environment, a cat inside the hotel succumbed to asphyxiation," Tadvi said, adding that firefighters later found the carcass on the premises.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said.