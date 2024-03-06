Fire breaks out at Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai

Many buses parked at the Turbhe bus depot were seen engulfed in the fire

A fire broke out at the Turbhe bus depot in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, said authorities, reported news agency ANI.

Many buses parked at the Turbhe bus depot were seen engulfed in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

The details about the extent of the destruction caused by the fire or whether there were any casualties involved are yet to be known, reported ANI.

The authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire. More information is awaited, reported ANI.

In another incident, a fire broke out at two commercial units in the western suburb of Sakinaka in Mumbai on March 2 morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, a fire official said, reported PTI.

The blaze occurred around 9.40 am in a single-storey structure and an adjacent two-storey building near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.

Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance pressed into service to deal with the Level 1 category blaze, which was doused after a five-hour operation, he said, reported PTI.

The fire destroyed electric wiring and installation, paper reels, machinery, stock of garments, sewing machines, and furniture on the premises, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Earlier, a fire Brigade official said a phone call received about a "blaze" in a Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night turned out to be a false alarm as no such incident had taken place, reported news agency PTI.

The official said they have asked the Mumbai police to take action against the unidentified person for raising a false fire alarm and causing panic, reported PTI.

He said the person at around 8.45 pm told them there was a "short circuit" in a flat on the 14th floor of the Mumbai high-rise residential building housing staffers of state government-run GT Hospital, reported PTI.

As per SOP, they sent fire tenders to the spot, where no blaze or smoke was detected, said the official.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)