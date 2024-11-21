Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at 36th floor of high rise building at Grant Road in Mumbai operations underway

Fire breaks out at 36th floor of high-rise building at Grant Road in Mumbai, operations underway

Updated on: 21 November,2024 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze as a a Level 1 (L-1) fire and no reports of injuries has been so far reported, the officials said

Fire breaks out at 36th floor of high-rise building at Grant Road in Mumbai, operations underway

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at 36th floor of high-rise building at Grant Road in Mumbai, operations underway
x
00:00

A fire broke out a building at Mumbai's Grant Road on Thursday afternoon, the civic officials said.


According to the officials, the blaze was reported at the Siddheshwar Joity building.


The fire was reported to the civic body at around 3:55 pm following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.


The officials said that the fire was confined to a flat on the 36th floor of the high-rise building, triggered a response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

According to officials, the fire caused significant smoke logging on the 36th floor of the building, which has a total of 40 floors above the ground level.

The building is a prominent structure, with multiple residential flats on various levels, they said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze as a a Level 1 (L-1) fire, indicating that the situation was under control but still requiring intervention.

So far there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

Further details will be updated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news grant road mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK