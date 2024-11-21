The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze as a a Level 1 (L-1) fire and no reports of injuries has been so far reported, the officials said

A fire broke out a building at Mumbai's Grant Road on Thursday afternoon, the civic officials said.

According to the officials, the blaze was reported at the Siddheshwar Joity building.

The fire was reported to the civic body at around 3:55 pm following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The officials said that the fire was confined to a flat on the 36th floor of the high-rise building, triggered a response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

According to officials, the fire caused significant smoke logging on the 36th floor of the building, which has a total of 40 floors above the ground level.

The building is a prominent structure, with multiple residential flats on various levels, they said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze as a a Level 1 (L-1) fire, indicating that the situation was under control but still requiring intervention.

So far there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

Further details will be updated.